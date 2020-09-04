Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin said Friday she spoke with two top officials who confirmed “key details” of the stunning report in The Atlantic about alleged comments of President Donald Trump’s about dead soldiers.

Griffin said Friday, “I’ve spoken with two U.S. senior officials who were on the trip to France who confirmed to me key details in the Atlantic article and the quotes attributed to the president.”

One of those sources — a former Trump administration official — apparently told Griffin that Trump said of Vietnam, “It was a stupid war. Anyone that went was a sucker.”

Griffin continued:

“The president would say about American veterans, ‘What’s in it for them? They don’t make any money.’ The source said, ‘It was a character flaw of the President: he could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it.’ Regarding the French trip to mark the end of WWI, according to this former official, the president was not in a good mood. French President Macron had said something that made him mad, he questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. ‘Why do I have to do two?’ His staff explained he could cancel, but he was warned they — they press — are going to kill you for this. The president was mad as a hornet when they did, according to this source.”

This same former official also told Griffin that there was no security reason not to drive to the cemetery.

Griffin also reported, “Regarding the president’s July 4th military parade planning, during a planning session at the White House after seeing the Bastille Day parade in 2017, President Trump said regarding the inclusion of wounded guys, ‘That’s not a good look. Americans don’t like that.'”

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Several current and former Trump administration officials have denied the reporting in The Atlantic, including John Bolton, who said he was on that trip and did not hear the remarks reported on in The Atlantic.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]