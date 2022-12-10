NEW: Mary Trump Coming For Trump’s Money — Moves To Reopen Suit Over Inheritance She Claims Was Settled ‘Under Threat’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump is going after former President Donald Trump’s money again with a motion to revive the lawsuit that was tossed out because of a settlement that she says was signed “under threat.”

The strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast sued Trump in 2020 over her inheritance, but the suit was dismissed in November on the basis of an agreement she signed in 2001.

But in a new filing, Ms. Trump claims that agreement was signed “under threat.” From Bloomberg:

A release from claims is only valid under New York law if it was “fairly and knowingly made,” Mary Trump’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, argued in the filing. The Trump family settlement, on the other hand, was achieved through coercion, she said, including threats to swamp Mary Trump with tax payments she couldn’t afford and discontinue health insurance for her nephew. The former president and his siblings, Maryanne Trump Barry and the late Robert Trump, “placed young Mary in profoundly unfair circumstances, not only by threatening to bankrupt her” but also “by terminating the health insurance that was literally keeping her newborn nephew alive in an intensive care unit,” Kaplan said in the brief. Donald Trump’s lawyer, James Kiley, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Another Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, has previously called the suit “frivolous.”

Mary Trump is a frequent cable news guest in addition to hosting her own podcast and making the rounds of other podcasts that feature commentary critical of her uncle.

Also this week, Ms. Trump greeted the news of the 17 criminal fraud convictions against the Trump Organization with a wisecrack on Twitter.

“Can an organization be a coffee boy?” Ms. Trump wrote, minutes after announcing a special “emergency session” of her podcast “to talk about the verdict” against the company.

