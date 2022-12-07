New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow that the 17 criminal fraud convictions against the Trump Organization are “a huge, huge, huge blow” to former President Donald Trump.

Haberman was a guest on Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, and after giving her assessment of the Georgia runoff and its implications for Trump, Harlow asked about the fraud case. Haberman roasted Trump’s company as already having been suspect, and said this will hurt Trump even though he wasn’t personally charged:

POPPY HARLOW: Maggie, we just had last hour, Alvin Bragg on, the district attorney of Manhattan who won that case against the Trump Organization yesterday on all 17 criminal counts of tax fraud. And I mean, we were trying to get answers from him, Don, and I on. Okay, what does this mean for Trump himself? Any criminal charges, hush money, payment investigation? What are they going to do? You have such deep reporting on this. What do you think happens now to the Trump Organization? MAGGIE HABERMAN: I don’t think this is good for the Trump Organization. I think it raises questions, among other things, Poppy, about what new business they’re going to be able to attract. Although to be fair, it’s not as if partners in business that they might have been engaging with weren’t aware that there was this whiff of corruption around them in terms of allegations from the Manhattan district attorney, I think it is going to make things very hard. I think there’s a question about how long they stay a New York company, do they try to relocate to Florida, which is where Trump is and where most of his family is? But this is the company that was the launch pad for Donald Trump. It helped him, you know, establish himself as a businessman and then sort of create this hype around himself that was not always met by reality. And this is a huge, huge, huge blow. Even though he was not charged personally here, this is very problematic for him.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

