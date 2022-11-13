TWIST! Brutal Trump Critic Mary Trump Says She STILL Thinks Trump Can and Will Beat DeSantis in 2024

Former First Niece Mary Trump — one of former President Donald Trump’s most brutal critics — still thinks he can and will beat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a 2024 GOP race.

Amid Election Night results which were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, DeSantis caught Trump’s attention with his landslide victory, as evidenced by his subsequent attacks on his potential rival. DeSantis even beat Trump in a post-midterms poll this week.

But on Sunday night’s edition of The Mehdi Hasan Show, neither host Mehdi Hasan nor Mary Trump — who roasts Trump literally like it’s her job — said they thought DeSantis has a chance against Trump:

MEHDI HASAN: So on the issue of 2024, there’s a lot of chatter around, including on Fox, about is he going to be the candidate, or is it going to be Ron DeSantis. We’re seeing a lot of fawning coverage of Ron DeSantis, not just on Fox, but even in some liberal media outlets already building him up. Personally, I am skeptical that Ron DeSantis can beat Donald Trump. As much as I don’t like your uncle. I will recognize that he in 2016, he did wipe the floor the debate stage with all sorts of Ron DeSantis-type politicians that Jeb Bush is the Scott Walker, the Chris Christie, people who are supposed to be the future of the party. And he just destroyed them with an insult or a name call or some other nonsense. Do you believe that Ron DeSantis can beat Donald Trump? Personally, I don’t think he can. But what’s your view? MARY TRUMP: No, I don’t think he can at all. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s as dangerous, but I don’t think he plays nationally. He doesn’t have any charisma, which unfortunately Donald does have. That might be about the only thing he does have at this point. And Donald made it clear last week that he’s perfectly comfortable digging up dirt. Well, he might already have dirt. God knows what else was in those documents he stole from the United States government. But then he has information about Ron DeSantis that could prove problematic for potential candidate Ron DeSantis. So I think the bottom line, though, is, Mehdi, that whether Donald runs or not, if he’s challenged in a primary or if he feels disrespected, he’ll do whatever he can to tear the entire Republican Party down anyway.

Watch above via The Mehdi Hasan Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com