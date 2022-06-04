NEW POLL: A Full 58% of Republicans Say ‘White People In This Country Are Being Replaced By Non-White People’

A stunning 58 percent of Republicans agreed that “White people in this country are being replaced by non-white people” in a poll taken after the replacement theory-inspired Buffalo mass shooting.

The suspect in the terrifying racist attack in Buffalo — an 18-year-old White man named Payton Gendron— said in an online manifesto that he was motivated by replacement theory. And a raft of disturbing polls taken before and since that attack have shown large majorities of conservative-leaning voters — and even significant minorities of all Americans— agree with statements in line with that theory.

But those polls couched their descriptions of replacement theory in political euphemism with questions like “Do you agree or disagree with the following statement? A group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

But a new YouGov poll placed the question in explicitly racial terms, and found similarly sobering results.

Respondents to the poll were asked “Do you agree or disagree with the following? White people in this country are being replaced by non-white people.”

Among all respondents, a significant 39 percent either “strongly” or “somewhat” agreed, while a slim 41 percent plurality disagreed.

That’s higher than another poll that asked the less-explicitly racial question, in which over a third — 34 percent — of all respondents agreed, while 46 percent disagreed, and another 21 percent were “not sure.”

And among conservative-leaning respondents, the belief that “White people in this country are being replaced by non-white people” is held by hefty majorities.

Among Republicans, 58percent agreed either “strongly” or “somewhat” that whites are being replaced, while 61 percent of Trump voters said the same.

The poll also asked “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more people of different races are marrying each other these days than in the past. In terms of its impact on the country, do you think this is: A very good thing; A somewhat good thing; Neither a good nor bad thing; A somewhat bad thing; A very bad thing; or Not sure.”

By a 37% to 13% margin, more respondents who had an opinion on the matter said more interracial marriages are a good thing than said they’re a bad thing, including a 35% to 13% margin among white respondents. Among Republicans, the split was even at 24% “good thing” to 23% “bad thing,” with the most popular response — at 42% — being “Neither a good nor bad thing.”

