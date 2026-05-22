JUST IN: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Now Under Police Investigation Over Epstein-Related Sex Crimes

U.K. police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — the royal formerly known as Prince Andrew — over his links to Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly expanding the scope of their probe to examine potential sex crimes and urging alleged Epstein survivors to come forward.

Detectives in London are looking to speak with a woman who claims she was taken to the former prince’s Windsor residence “for sexual purposes” as part of what officials reportedly believe could become a lengthy and widening inquiry, according to Sky News.

Andrew, the brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing but remains under investigation after he was arrested three months ago in a pre-dawn raid at his Norfolk home.

The arrest came on his 66th birthday following the release of Justice Department files tied to Epstein earlier this year. Andrew was initially questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he shared sensitive government and commercial information with Epstein during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.

The reported focus on possible sex offences marks a significant escalation in the investigation surrounding Andrew’s long-scrutinized relationship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Officers from Thames Valley Police have already interviewed multiple witnesses, according to Sky News. They are assessing allegations that Epstein sent a non-British woman to the U.K. in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Detectives have reportedly not yet interviewed the woman involved.

U.K. investigators are also reportedly seeking access to unredacted Epstein files from the Justice Department, which sources believe could advance the inquiry.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his “prince” title by his brother in 2025 and given formal notice to surrender his royal residence, as further disclosures revealed more about his past association with Epstein.

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