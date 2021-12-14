Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) praised Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) on The View on Tuesday for his recent proposal to mimic a controversial Texas abortion law to enforce gun control.

Newsom proposed over the weekend to use the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing a Texas abortion law to stand which deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion and collect over $10,000 if they win the suit.

“If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way,” Newsom said in a statement Saturday.

Co-host Sarah Haines asked James of Newsom’s proposal, “Would you do something like this? Is it an effective legal strategy?”

“The answer is yes,” James responded. “When I heard about that, I said to my team, ‘We need to follow his lead.’ And the reason why that is, is because gun manufacturers and gun distributors in this country are immunized. No liability whatsoever.

“They are the only industry that is protected in this country and given the carnage and given the fact that this is the ninth anniversary of Sandy Hook, I am sick and tired of prayers and individuals whose hearts go out to all of those who have lost lives,” James continued. “We can do something about it.”

Guest host Amanda Carpenter, a moderate conservative who serves as a CNN contributor, asked James if she agreed with the proposal of enlisting private citizens in either the Texas abortion law or in Newsom’s proposal.

James noted Newsom’s proposal could be an effective way to get around gun manufacturers’ “immunization” and hold them liable.

“We are reviewing it and talking to California, and so this is a first – yes. The Office of Attorney General Letitia James is looking at that model and I congratulate Governor Newsom. Thank you,” she concluded.

Watch above via ABC

