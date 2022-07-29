New York Post Prints Brutal Front Page Explaining Definition of ‘Recession’ to Joe Biden

The New York Post ran a brutal front page on Friday addressed directly to President Joe Biden explaining what “recession” means.

Friday’s front page features the word RECESSION in all caps, formatted as a dictionary entry complete with pronunciation and a definition — for Biden’s benefit and edification, is the implication.

The definition printed is “a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters. “The country is in the depths of a recession.” The front page shows a picture of Biden appearing to think. Next to Biden is a red circle with an arrow pointing at the definition. The circle reads “The word you’re looking for, Joe.”

On Thursday, despite GDP falling for a second consecutive quarter, Biden denied that the United States is in a recession.

Let me speak to one other issue. Let me speak to one other issue, the GDP and whether or not we are in a recession. Both Chairman Powell and many of the significant banking personnel and economists say we’re not in recession. But let me just give you what the facts are in terms of the state of the economy. Number one, we have a record job market of record unemployment of 3.6% today. We’ve created 9 million new jobs so far just since I became president. Businesses are investing in America at record rates. At record rates. Foreign business, like S.K. and others are investing in America. Hundreds of millions, trillions of dollars, some totaling $100 billion in semiconductor investments already announced by Intel, Samsung and Texas Instruments. More than 100 billion electric vehicle battery investments by Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Tesla, and more. And just last week, as S.K. Corporation of the Republic of Korea announced some $22 billion in new investment in semiconductor batteries, chargers and medical devices created another 16,000 jobs here in America. And this is probably the strongest rebound in American manufacturing in over three decades, creating 630,000 manufacturing jobs. Passing the Chips Bill is going to put another $72 billion for incentives and tax credits to expand semiconductor production. And the Inflation Reduction Act will add another $370 billion in clean energy tax credits in reconciliation, including incentives to accelerate domestic production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical materials processing. That doesn’t sound like a recession to me!

Additionally, unlike The New York Post, some media outlets agreed that the United States is not experiencing a recession.

“A key measure of economic output fell for the second straight quarter, raising fears that the United States could be entering a recession — or perhaps that one has begun,” wrote The New York Times’ Ben Casselman.

“The U.S. economy shrank again for a second straight quarter, at a 0.9 percent annual rate, which has often signaled a recession,” wrote The Washington Post’s Abha Bhattari.

“The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession,” wrote the Associated Press’ Paul Wiseman.

