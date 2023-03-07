‘Now Americans are Being Slaughtered’: Peter Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre Why ‘Biden is Comfortable’ With Drug Cartels on the Border

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why President Joe Biden was “comfortable” with Mexican drug cartels operating so close to the United States.

This comes after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men while crossing the border from Texas to Mexico. Two were later found dead, while two others were found alive.

“Cartels kill Americans on this side of the border with drugs,” Doocy began. “And now they’re killing Americans on the other side of the border with guns. Why is President Biden so comfortable with cartels operating so close to the US?”

“Well, let’s be very clear,” Jean-Pierre said. “Let me take on the drug part here, because since you brought this up, because of the work that this president has done, because of what we’ve done specifically on fentanyl at the border, it’s at historic lows — historic levels, that we have been able to record a number of personnel working to secure the border because of what we’ve been able to do.”

“Seizing that fentanyl, we’ve done it in a historic way. That’s because of what this president has done. I just talked about 23,000 federal agents that we’ve been able to hire and put at the border to secure the border,” Jean-Pierre added.

She added that in addition to sanctions that disrupt the supply chain of the drug, there has also been an expansion of procedures to detect the drug — like fentanyl test strips.

“So again, we are seizing fentanyl at record historic levels because of what the president has done to secure our border. We’ve also made sure that we’re coordinated our relationship with Mexico, to deal with, what we’re seeing as it relates to violence, as it relates to cartel,” Jean Pierre added.

“So the president is dedicated to this and is doing the work that we’re actually seeing at the border. Again, when you — we think about fentanyl,” she said.

Doocy looped back to the question specifically pertaining to the cartels’ presence at the US border.

“The violence aspect of it, now, Americans are being slaughtered would President Biden take the same approach if it was Al-Qaeda or ISIS operating just across the border from an American city,” Doocy asked.

“The president takes this very seriously. He takes this very seriously. The FBI and other agencies have been on top of this from day one. And so that’s what he’s gonna continue to do. When it comes to Americans’ lives and when it comes to the safety of Americans, the president’s always going to make sure that that is a top priority,” Jean-Pierre said.

