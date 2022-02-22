NY Times Faces Fierce Backlash Over Tweet About Putin’s ‘Fiery Speech’ Before Invasion: ‘Are You F**king Kidding Me?’

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 22nd, 2022, 11:37 am
 

Vladimir Putin NY Times split image

Journalists and others savaged The New York Times over a tweet calling Vladimir Putin’s pre-invasion address a “fiery speech” that “made the case” for Ukraine’s historical connection to Russia.

On Monday, the Russian president delivered a speech justifying the pretext for his then-imminent invasion of Ukraine that Mediaite aptly described this way: “Putin Declares Independence For Two Regions in Ukraine in Dark Speech Laying Out Historical Claims.

But The New York Times had a somewhat different take.

“In a fiery speech, President Vladimir Putin made the case that Ukraine is by history and makeup an integral part of Russia,” read the NYT tweet for an article that was similarly titled “Putin, in a fiery speech to Russians, says he will recognize the separatists in Ukraine.”

And in the body of the story, the address was described in similar terms:

In an impassioned speech on Monday, President Vladimir V. Putin said he would recognize the independence of two Russia-backed territories in eastern Ukraine, while also making the case that Ukraine itself is historically an integral part of Russia.

The backlash was swift and brutal, with journalists, media figures, and other verified Twitter users slamming the Times — including many who saw echoes of an earlier era’s justification for invading:

