NYC Government Posts Unnerving PSA Video For How to Respond to a Nuclear Attack

New York City Emergency Management posted a “nuclear preparedness PSA” on Monday, instructing residents of the Big Apple on exactly what they should do in the case of a nuclear attack on the city.

The video shows animated images of the city as emergency sirens can be heard going off in the background, and then a helpful host gives people three steps to follow if a nuke dropped: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” the PSA’s host says. “Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.”

The first step is “get inside,” specifically inside a building and stay away from windows, presuming a building is still standing with windows intact. Staying inside a car is not “inside,” according to the PSA

“If you were outside for the blast,” residents are told, “get clean immediately” by removing clothes and showering.

The last steps are to remain indoors, as close to the middle of this magically standing building as possible, and “stay tuned” by following media reports and city alerts on the fallout.

“And don’t go outside until officials say it’s safe,” the host warns.

NYC Management posted no further explanation for the video, nor any specific threats of a nuclear attack residents should be concerned about.

On their website, the government agency does say the “likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near NYC is very low,” but it is still “important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe.”

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, put in place by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), said the video is in response to an evolving “threat landscape,” according to New York radio station 1010 Wins.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” he said.

Watch above via NYC Emergency Management.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com