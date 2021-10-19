NYPD Officers Shove Man Out of Subway Platform After He Allegedly Asked Them to Mask Up

A man says he asked two police officers on a subway platform in Manhattan to mask up on Tuesday morning, and they responded by shoving him out of the platform at the 8th Street station in Greenwich Village.

Andrew Gilbert told AM New York, “The male officer was playing dumb and claimed he couldn’t hear me. I kept asking him over and over, ‘Do you know it’s illegal not to wear a mask.’” He continued. “I kept asking him the same thing and then he said, ‘You’re being disruptive,’ which I guess is their key word for doing whatever they want if they declare you disruptive.”

#NYC #NYPD harassing this subway rider for having the nerve to ask them to put on masks! #notabovethelaw@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/iEK8qKh0MF — ekki spyrja mig að því (@toriahall) October 19, 2021

Masks are required at indoor train stations on the MTA. Violators can face fines of $50.

“He just walked into me, grabbed me and pushed me,” said Gilbert of one of the officers. “He grabbed me by the shirt and pushed me over to the emergency exit and slammed me through it, and was yelling at me how, ‘If you’re not going to ride the train you can get out.’”

The incident happened at the 8th Street in Greenwich.

Victoria Hall filmed the altercation and posted it on Twitter. “He was just trying to find out why the police were not putting their mask on and the police were just being hostile,” she explained. “That’s not right.”

Per the New York Daily News, the NYPD said there is an internal review into the matter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com