‘OMG — You’re Going To Ask The Same Question?!’ Jean-Pierre Rolls Eyes At Reporters Confused By Biden UAW Picket Visit

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rolled her eyes in exasperation as reporters repeatedly expressed confusion over President Joe Biden’s visit to a United Auto Workers strike picket line.

The UAW slammed Trump for planning what they called a “stunt” visit, then invited President Biden to join the picket line — an invitation that the president accepted. The president picketed with and delivered remarks to picketers on Tuesday afternoon.

But at Monday’s White House press briefing, several reporters were confused when Jean-Pierre said that Biden “stands with” striking workers but is not weighing in on the specifics being negotiated between the parties.

After several attempts to explain, Jean-Pierre expressed some frustration when New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers asked the same question:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I disagree. It is not confusing. What he is saying — and we’ve been very clear — he stands with union workers. He stands with the workers. He has said and they have said he is the pro- — the most pro-union president in history. And that is what he’s doing. He is going to stand in solidarity at the picket line with the workers.

Now, they are — they are at the table. They are at the table trying to figure out what this agreement is going to look like. Right? They are going to decide the specifics of that agreement.

What the President is saying is — and he always says this. This is nothing new. He always says he stands by union workers, and he is going to stand with the men and the women of UAW. That continues to be the case.

Go ahead, Katie,

KATIE ROGERS: So — I’m sor- —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, my goodness. You’re going to ask the same question?

KATIE ROGERS: But I — I —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not going to change my answer.

KATIE ROGERS: — too am seeking clar- — it’s fine. I’m going to ask again.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, feel free.

KATIE ROGERS: Is he picketing or —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And I’m going to give you the same answer.

KATIE ROGERS: — is he visiting the picket line? Is he standing with them? Is he walking in the picket line? What —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He’s going to join — he’s going to join the picket line.

KATIE ROGERS: So, does the White House see any political risk in — in —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What the President —

KATIE ROGERS: — doing this?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What the President understands is that he is — wants to be on the side and is and has been on the side of workers. That is something that he has said over and over and over again.

KATIE ROGERS: So, when he asked earlier that — if he’s siding with the workers over the companies, he is indeed siding —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He is — he is —

KATIE ROGERS: — with the workers? Yes.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — standing with the auto workers. He is standing with the workers.

KATIE ROGERS: Okay.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We are not involved in negotiations. That is something for them to decide: what is going to work for the parties that are involved.

KATIE ROGERS: Okay.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But he is standing with the auto workers. That’s what the President is doing. He got the invite from the UAW president. He accepted. And he’s going to go and do — and do what he has said that he does all the time — right? — which is stand with union — stand with union workers. And what you’re going to see is going to be standing with UAW — men and women of the UAW. And that is important to the President.