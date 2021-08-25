Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced on Tuesday that she was mandating new masking requirements for residents of her state, regardless of their vaccination status.

“I’m continuing to take actions to protect Oregonians and save lives,” Brown said in an announcement video. “Masks will be required in all public, outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status.”

She called the new mandate “a necessary measure” to respond to Covid-19, and called on residents to wear masks even in gatherings at their homes. “Oregon health authorities strongly recommend masking at outdoor gatherings at private residences where people from different households do not maintain physical distance,” Brown said.

The governor’s office clarified that the new rule would “not apply to fleeting encounters, such as two individuals walking by one another on a trail or in a park,” and would not apply in situations that include homeless people or anyone delivering a speech.

The requirement makes Oregon the first state to require a universal outdoor mask mandate that does not take vaccination status into account. Ten more states have masking rules that vary according to vaccination status and setting, while another 39 do not have statewide mandates.

