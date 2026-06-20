Bill Maher Hammers Trump For ‘Losing’ Iran War — Hits Him With Shock Sex Scandal Dig

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher hammered President Donald Trump over the Iran War, claiming he lost and comparing it to an infamous Trump sex scandal.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was creator, writer, and director of the HBO Original series “Euphoria,” Sam Levinson.

The panel guests were Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic congressman representing California’s Silicon Valley, member of the House Oversight and House Armed Services Committees, and author of “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us”; and Jonathan Martin, Politico’s senior political columnist and host of the podcast “On The Road with Jonathan Martin.”

Maher devoted a good chunk of his monologue to deriding the Iran memorandum of understanding, comparing it to the Stormy Daniels scandal and the battle against algae in the Reflecting Pool:

BILL MAHER: I know why you’re happy, we have an Iran deal, finally a deal with Iran and I I love this deal. We got everything we wanted except for everything we asked for. It’s actually a very simple deal. They’re going to stop enriching uranium and Trump is going to start enriching his family. No, we didn’t even get that, we can get that. We can get anything. I just hope we play Iran in the World Cup so we can beat them at something. Because this, the rest of all, it’s not a deal. It’s a memorandum of understanding. It’s about as legally binding as the sign in the break room that says, please clean microwave. That’s, it, it is nothing. I mean, you know, we started with unconditional surrender, Operation Epic Fury, and now it’s memorandam of understanding, The last thing that got hosed this bad was my dog. I mean, so much. Where’s the big deal maker? What happened to the art of the deal? This is his big clothes? I got news for you. The emperor has no clothes. I’d say, Donald Trump, when he gets tired of a relationship, he’s just out. I think he just said to the Supreme Leader, you know, I think we should take a break. I just want to bomb other countries. Yeah, other countries, they’re looking at this. They’re seeing all that Iran got out of this. They’re getting $300 billion plus sanction listed, lifted, assets unfrozen. They’re all like, bomb us. Bomb us. Remember when Obama unfroze money? It was like the worst thing that ever happened in the history of the world. And now $300 billion, which apparently is going to come from our Gulf allies. Where have I seen this strategy before? Oh yeah, I think I would call it the Stormy Daniels strategy. It’s a third party’s going to send you money and then we’re going to pretend this never happened.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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