Oregon Suspends Doctor’s License After He Tells Rallygoers He Doesn’t Wear a Mask — Even While at Work

The Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Steven LaTulippe, a family practitioner who refuses to wear a mask in his clinic and has encouraged others to do the same, according to Portland NBC affiliate KGW.

While at a rally for President Donald Trump in November, LaTulippe announced that neither he nor his staff members wear a mask while working, which violates the state order that requires all health care workers to wear face-covers while at work.

The suspension was issued “due to the board’s concern for the safety and welfare of licensee’s current and future patients,” according to a statement on the Oregon Medical Board website.

“I and my staff, none of us, not once, wore a mask in my clinic,” LaTulippe said at the “Stop the Steal” rally, encouraging people to “take off the mask of shame.”

LaTulippe’s statement is refuted by the state, the federal government, the CDC, and several medical experts.

The CDC has stated and reiterated the effectiveness of mask-wearing several times, and has a detailed account listing the considerations for wearing a face-covering.

“Each analysis demonstrated that, following directives from organizational and political leadership for universal masking, new infections fell significantly,” the CDC also noted in a late November report.

