The Georgia election results have yet again been certified, affirming Joe Biden won the state.

President Donald Trump and allies have pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, and have gone after Republican officials like Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

One of the more bonkers attempts to fight the election results came from Sidney Powell and her much-mocked “Kraken” lawsuit purporting to blow this whole thing wide open.

On Monday, a Georgia federal judge appointed by George W. Bush rejected the “Kraken” lawsuit out of hand and said, “The relief that the plaintiffs seek, this court cannot grant.”

Judge Timothy Batten, GWB appointee, dismisses Sidney Powell's election lawsuit in Georgia: “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2.5 million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden, and this I am unwilling to do.” — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 7, 2020

In a statement on the recertification, Raffensperger noted the dismissal and said, “Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country. The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’ve named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

The Trump team and allies have demanded that Governor Kemp convene a special session of the state legislature — a move which both Kemp and the lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan said would be unconstitutional.

