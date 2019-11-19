Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, has a statement out tonight responding to the impeachment hearing testimony from Pence aide Jennifer Williams and her concerns about the president’s July Ukraine call.

Kellogg says in the statement he was on that call, and that “as an exceedingly proud member of President Trump’s Administration and as a 34-year highly experienced combat veteran who retired with the rank of Lieutenant General in the Army, I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call.”

“Ms. Williams was also on the call, and as she testified, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to me,” he continues, “her direct supervisor, regarding the call. In fact, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to any other member of the Vice President’s staff.”

VP office sends out statement from Lt. Gen Kellogg, Nat Sec Adv to Pence, about inquiry witness Williams tesitmony: “I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns…” Goes on to say Williams did not report any concerns to him. pic.twitter.com/8OvgTZhLcw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 19, 2019

Williams testified that she found the call to be “unusual” and that the references to Biden “struck me as political in nature.”

