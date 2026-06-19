Trump Pulls the Rug From Candidate He Previously Endorsed, Now Says He’s Endorsing Her Opponent Also

President Donald Trump essentially negated the endorsement he previously gave South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette (R) by endorsing her and her opponent.

Last month, Trump endorsed Evette in the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary field.

“Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

On election night last week, Evette received the most votes, and Attorney General Alan Wilson came in second. Neither received the majority of votes needed to avoid a runoff, which will now take place on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social to reiterate his endorsement of Evette, but added that he is also endorsing Wilson:

Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning. They are MAGA and America First all the way! These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong. Vote for Pam or Alan — They will not let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP

It is not the first time Trump has endorsed two candidates in the same primary. In 2024, he endorsed Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh in a U.S. House race in Arizona that Hamadeh eventually won. Last year, the president backed Rep. Andy Biggs and Karrin Taylor Robinson in the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary, which will be held on July 21.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had hoped to score Trump’s endorsement in the South Carolina primary, and went so far as to insist she had his backing by posting an AI-generated image of the two of them giving the thumbs up.

“Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP,” Mace wrote on social media. “Do not believe her LIES.” Hours later, the president endorsed Evette.

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