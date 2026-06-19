Kilmeade Hits JD Vance Over Israel Criticism: He ‘Has To Rethink His Attack’

During Friday’s edition of The Five, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade took issue with Vice President JD Vance’s recent critiques of the Israeli government, declaring that he “has to rethink his attack.”

At Thursday’s White House press briefing, Vance was asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported “fuming” reaction to the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left ‌in the entire world,“ the vice president said.

He continued, “The problem for Israel is not [President] Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

Having expressed that he was “shocked” by Vance’s comments earlier on Friday, Kilmeade continued with his criticism on The Five.

“[Sen.] Ted Cruz [R-TX] was extremely critical,” he said, referring to the senator’s negative reaction to the MOU, “and there’s reason to be.”

For context, on a Friday episode of his podcast, Cruz specifically attacked the part of the plan that will give Iran, with the help of regional partners, $300 billion to redevelop, saying that “giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a very, very bad idea.”

Kilmeade added:

I think JD Vance has to rethink his attack on Israel. The only reason Israel attacks anyone is because they were attacked. Four IDF soldiers died. That’s why they hit it. Hezbollah hits Israel because Iran tells them to. Israel isn’t blowing up any deal. They’re defending themselves. The minute they stop defending themselves, then their ability to exist diminishes. The president was wrong. The president is the best friend Israel has ever had — that is 100% true. But Israel will survive. They are not gonna die from a nuclear weapon. They’ll knock it outta the sky, do a preemptive attack.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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