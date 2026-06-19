Tucker Carlson Defends Graham Platner Over Nazi Tattoo Scandal, Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson went to bat for progressive U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner during an interview this week with the hosts of the Canadian podcast Can’t Be Censored.

Carlson joined hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong for a lengthy conversation about the news of the day and the various scandals surrounding Carlson, including accusations of anti-Semitism and working on behalf of foreign countries to undermine the U.S.

Carlson spoke about President Donald Trump and his disappointment with the president. “I mean, I’ve always liked Trump. He’s charming. I’ve known him for so long, most of my life, really, at this point. And I feel sorry for him. He is enslaved by greater powers. He’s not free to make whatever decision he wants to make. So I feel sorry for him in that way,” Carlson said, beginning a lengthy answer.

Dhanraj then asked, “So if what you’re saying is true, if there are levers being pulled, do you think that it will ever come to light what the actual evidence is when it comes to this? What [is] the leverage that exists right now or previously existed?”

After a long back and forth, Carlson was asked who might ever come to power to tear down the system. “Anyone come to mind?” asked Wong.

“No, honestly. I know a lot of good people, but I don’t know. I mean, who would want that? Who would want to be a politician? It’s just so ugly. And then the second you announce, every bad thing you’ve ever done, everything that your kids have done, every relative you have who’s been to rehab or pinched a waitress’s butt is on the front of Daily Mail. The whole thing is just absolutely awful,” Carlson replied, adding:

Look at Graham Platner, this guy who’s running in the state of Maine where I live. He’s a Democrat, he’s liberal. I don’t have strong feelings about it. But rather than respond to what the guy’s positions are, they’ve just called him a Nazi for the last month because he had a tattoo that was not a swastika, but apparently was connected to the German military at some point. It’s not even clear he knew that. But they’ve attacked the guy in his personal life. It’s like they don’t like him because he’s not sufficiently supportive of Israel.

Notably, extensive reporting, including from CNN, has largely rebutted Platner’s claim that he did not know his tattoo was the Totenkopf – a symbol used by the Nazi SS and concentration camp guards.

Earlier in the episode, Carlson also baselessly claimed that Charlie Kirk was killed because of his “evolving views on Israel.”

“Well, you’re never going to hear me whine about threats, ever. To me, because I got in this voluntarily. I mean, I got fired after 15 years — the highest-rated show in American cable television — and I got fired for my opinion. And I’m not whining at all. I’m so grateful that I got fired. I’m just saying, it’s not like I didn’t know what the price is. I do know what the price is,” Carlson said, adding:

Charlie Kirk was murdered. Yeah. And he was not murdered for his opinions on transgenderism, obviously. He was, I believe — and most people who knew him well as I did and was friends with him as I was — believe he was most likely murdered for his evolving views on Israel. So I get it. A lot’s at stake. The world is at stake. But from my perspective, I have a duty to say what I think is true. I’m often wrong. And I always say that because it’s a fact. I have been wrong a lot and I may be wrong now, but I am sincere. I’m saying what I believe is true and I’m going to continue doing that no matter what.

Watch the full interview above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!