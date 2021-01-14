White House trade adviser Peter Navarro excoriated the Democratic Party on Thursday for doing “violence” to the country by undermining President Donald Trump, who he is still claiming won the November 3, 2020 election.

“I would be remiss, by not saying to you, Maria, that what happened yesterday was — was a travesty,” Navarro said in a morning interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3rd. If the election were held today, he would he be elected again. And if he runs in 2024, he will be elected then.”

Navarro was referencing Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Ten Republicans joined with Democrats in voting 232-197 to impeach the president on a charge of inciting insurrection. The Senate is set to take the matter up on Jan. 20, after Trump leaves office.

“I have never been more pissed off in my life at this place, and I think there’s 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way,” Navarro added. “So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off. Stop this. Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

