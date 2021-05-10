In case you aren’t aware, Peter Navarro hates Dr. Anthony Fauci. Yes, really, he absolutely loathes the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. If you need proof, Navarro just offered plenty by pronouncing Fauci the “father” of the coronavirus, claiming Fauci wanted to “weaponize” it, and somehow assigning him blame for for “millions” of Americans dying.

Navarro, former director of the White House National Trade Council under President Donald Trump, recently appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast to make the case for the Wuhan lab-leak Covid origin theory. He also took the opportunity to bash Fauci with the false insinuation that the NIAID helped create the coronavirus by funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Throughout the segment, Navarro tied Fauci to Peter Daszak, president of the New York City-based EcoHealth Alliance and member of the World Health Organization’s investigative team. Navarro claimed Fauci and Daszak were involved in the process to “weaponize” viruses, and that Fauci was setting up his colleague to be a “fall guy.”

Navarro’s attacks on Fauci are hardly out of the ordinary by this point. Despite pushing misinformation and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus multiple times during the Trump administration, Navarro held a one-sided feud with Fauci for months, consisting of personal insults and contradictions of the latter’s scientific recommendations. Even after the Trump presidency ended, Navarro has kept railing at Fauci by calling him “the father of the virus” and claiming “He allowed the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army to genetically engineer a virus using gain of function.”

Navarro went on to say, “Fauci pulled a fast one on the House of Trump, I’m telling ya.” He reached the grand finale as he summarized that “for whatever reason, Fauci wanted to weaponize the virus. He is the father of it. He has killed millions of Americans if that thing came from the lab, and now it’s 99.99 percent sure it did.”

