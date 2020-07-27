White House trade chief Peter Navarro confessed Monday he doesn’t regret calling White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci out in an op-ed — and subsequently mocked the immunologist’s dodgy MLB opening pitch.

Navarro addressed his feud with Fauci during an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked, “Peter, do you regret writing the editorial criticizing Dr. Fauci?” Navarro laughed and responded, “No. You know, the only thing I regret is Dr. Fauci’s pitch the other day at opening day. I felt bad for him,” he said in reference to Fauci’s poor pitch on Thursday.

“But I always look forward and we are all part of the team and he actually tells people to wear the mask and my job is to get them made,” Navarro added, before revealing that he hasn’t spoken to Dr. Fauci since writing the article.

Pretty much how the year has gone for Dr. Fauci: pic.twitter.com/kAJtdn2N57 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 23, 2020

Anchor Steve Doocy followed up, asking, “What would you like to say to him?” Navarro responded, “Let’s fight this China virus and beat it together with the president.”

Earlier this month, Navarro ripped Fauci in an article for USA Today, claiming he “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” Trump denied the White House authorized the op-ed, and said Navarro “shouldn’t be doing that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

