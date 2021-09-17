Politico Sets Media Twitter Ablaze Over Jennifer Rubin’s ‘OFF THE RECORD’ [Or Not] Email

Politico is causing quite the stir after publishing Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin’s email that was marked “OFF THE RECORD,” which was ignored because there was no mutual agreement in advance of the email.

The story was published to Politico’s West Wing Playbook, claiming that Rubin “has distinguished herself as the Biden administration’s favorite columnist” over the last eight months.

The piece concludes with the email from Rubin, bashing “utterly predictable” Politico for their “hysterical, clickbait style of coverage.”

Above the email a note was added saying, “Rubin responded in an email with the subject line ‘OFF THE RECORD.’ Since we never agreed to conduct such an off-the-record conversation, we are publishing it below in full.”

This move by Politico is technically not a journalism ethics violation, however it is widely understood across the industry that journalists honor off-the-record requests from others in the field, without having mutually agreed ahead of time, unless there is significant news value within the content.

This move by Politico has sparked a massive reaction from media twitter, with many outraged at the blindsided nature of the publication.

Predictable bullying bro crap out of Politico. But what’s with this junior high school “we never agreed to OTR so here it is” turning in the notes to teacher journalism these days? https://t.co/urqLALxbhQ — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) September 17, 2021

Politico uncovered a massive scoop: Jennifer Rubin used to be a conservative and now she’s not. Way to go, guys! You’ll surely win all the Pulitzers for this. https://t.co/R84LhaiK8J — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 17, 2021

So Politico decided to trash its reputation as a outlet that won’t burn its sources, because it wanted to drive home the point that Jennifer Rubin used to support Republican candidates and now supports Joe Biden? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 17, 2021

this is predictably awful and shallow from @politico https://t.co/UhEbrsz0fE — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 17, 2021

Neera Tanden is lying here, smearing Politico reporters for violating an off-the-record agreement by publishing Jen Rubin’s deranged email. An “off-the-record *agreement*” requires both sides’ consent. People can’t unilaterally bar journalists from reporting what they say. https://t.co/u5iCIruP39 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

LMAO. I’m on Team @JRubinBlogger here, but I also was wondering about the pivot, which I missed. It sounds like you’ve atoned for shit like this, I’d just like to read it. https://t.co/3BXBOInd31 pic.twitter.com/72nSw1uyQ2 — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) September 17, 2021

The New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman added fuel to the fire by defending Politico by claiming that Rubin should know better than to assume that she alone can dictate what remains off the record. A flurry of reactionary tweets from Haberman prompted Rubin to respond. You can see the two digitally spar on Twitter below:

This is really basic stuff, and folks in the current White House – many of whom have long experience dealing with reporters – know this. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

People can take issue with the timing of a story or the subject of a story. But suggesting the reporter did something nefarious when the person didn’t follow the way OTR works is wrong. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

no, just really low class when dealing with a fellow journalist on something not a newsworthy scoop! I mean really, who behaves that way… — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

I don’t think you understood. Re-read the tweet. Or not. Whatever… — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

such a secret I ‘ve written frequently about it for 5 years and now have a book coming out. Pre-order! https://t.co/FLs5ZhsNh2 — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

No silly, the evolution of my thinking. But why would a reporter be engaged in this kind of discussion with such obvious animus. Aren’t you all about news? — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

