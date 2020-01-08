Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced that they will step back as senior members of the British Royal family.

From the royal couple’s announcement on Instagram:

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

[Photo via Instagram]

