Pro-Trump Hecklers Confronted by Constituents at Dem Town Hall: ‘Stay Off My Face!’

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin faced a vocal handful of pro-Trump hecklers at a town hall meeting where she announced her “yes” vote for impeachment, but her constituents pushed back, and cameras caught several of them confronting the disruptors.

At a town hall event in Rochester on Monday, Rep. Slotkin received a standing ovation from most of the crowd when she announced “I will be voting yes on obstruction of Congress” in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The cheers were mixed with some very loud jeering, to which Slotkin responded by saying “Now, obviously I know, and I can hear that this is a very controversial decision, and I knew that. And all I can ask from the people who are listening is that while we may not agree, I hope you believe me when I tell you that I made this decision out of principle and out of a duty to protect and defend the Constitution.”

But the handful of very loud hecklers continued to disrupt the event over the course of nearly an hour, even though they were frequently drowned out by thunderous standing ovations for Slotkin and intermittent shushing from her constituents, and even when the topic was not impeachment.

Toward the end of the event, as Rep. Slotkin discussed immigration policy, cameras caught some of the constituents confronting the hecklers, who were yelling things like “Party of AOC!” and “Democrats are led by THE SQUAD!” and something about Hillary Clinton.

A woman and two men can be seen trying to get one of the men — holding an “Impeach Slotkin” sign — to calm down, but he continues to argue with them. Another man asked the guy yelling about “THE SQUAD” to stop it, and the guy whirls on him and says “Stay off my face!”

One of the hecklers then seems to notice the MLive camera trained on him, and begins to chant “MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!”

After a few more hecklings and a few more shushings, the event ended with another ovation for Rep. Slotkin.

Watch the clip above, via MLive.com.

