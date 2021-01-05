Pro-Trump speaker Clay Clark at a Washington, D.C. rally on Tuesday afternoon encouraged fellow Trump supporters to hug each other at the event in Freedom Plaza.

“So what do we do, I am going to give everyone three action steps,” Clark concluded his speech, which was centered on themes including overturning the 2020 election results and a series of other claims such as touting that he has “irrefutable proof that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is wrong all the time.”

Clark’s “step one” featured the baseless claim that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax, which led to the speaker encouraging the pro-Trump rally-goers hugging one another.

“Turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know, go hug somebody. Spread it out, mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!” Clark yelled. “It’s a mass-spreader event!”

“There you go, hug it out,” he added.

Watch above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network. (h/t Aaron Rupar)

