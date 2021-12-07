#PsakiBombs have become a fixture of Jen Psaki’s daily White House press briefing. But on Monday, the press secretary — in the opinion of health experts — had a #PsakiBomb blow up in her face.

Epidemiologists and other public health experts called out the press secretary on Monday for comments on at-home Covid testing which they believe totally missed the mark. The comments came during an exchange with NPR’s Mara Liasson.

The NPR correspondent quizzed Psaki on why at-home covid testing is far less available in the United States than it is in other nations — on the heels of the recent announcement by the White House that at-home testing can now be reimbursed by private insurance.

“Last week obviously the president explained some ramp up in testing,” Liasson said. “But there are still a lot of countries like Germany, the UK, and South Korea that basically have massive testing, free of charge or for a nominal fee. Why can’t that be done in the United States?

After a boilerplate response from the press secretary, Liasson followed up.

“Why not just make them free and have them available everywhere?” Liasson asked.

Psaki’s reply was terse.

“Should we just send one to every American?” Psaki said.

The press secretary’s response was intended to be sarcastic. But as Liasson’s reply would indicate, that is precisely what many are calling for.

“Maybe,” Liasson said.

Psaki indicated that cost is the reason why President Joe Biden is not pursuing a more aggressive testing strategy on par with other nations.

“Then what happens when every American has one test?” Psaki said. “How much does that cost and then what happens after that?”

Of course, Psaki and the administration — in citing the cost of a massive testing program — are overlooking the costs of an ongoing pandemic. Doctors and other public health experts were quick to remind her of that after Monday’s briefing. Here’s a sampling of the condemnation of Jen Psaki from the medical community:

Last week I said the US government SHOULD mail free rapid tests out. Apparently @PressSec disagrees and this is literally the worst minute at the WH podium she’s had. Let’s go back to the drawing board. https://t.co/TyvyYzMp9J https://t.co/vNmUIIYyJ5 pic.twitter.com/dtLz6WAhYa — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) December 7, 2021

#MedTwitter, myself included, had no shortage of feelings about that response. We are approaching the 2-year mark in this #pandemic. Home rapid tests should be everywhere & free. If we run out when we send one to every , we’re doing something very wrong. — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) December 7, 2021

.@PressSec: This answer was terrible, flippant, wrong. Rapid tests are hard to get, expensive & could be a key intervention in fighting #COVID19. Other countries have figured out better ways to get these tools into the hands of their citizens. Do better. @WHCOS @JeffreyZients https://t.co/Bmy7wxIs9e — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) December 6, 2021

Many are ridiculing this dismissive and out of touch take by @PressSec on Covid tests. But for me it’s the ‘how much does it cost’ part. We spent BILLIONS AND BILLIONS on vaccines that we would never consider charging for. Tests should be no different.pic.twitter.com/bf7JnpYTbH — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 7, 2021

Generally think @PressSec does a good job. NOT HERE. She should apologize for her tone. And she should be better prepared for answering this question. We can AND should be able to meet the challenge as our peer OECD nations do. Rapid testing in USA is a failure. Fix it. https://t.co/WVAc0Ejwce — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 7, 2021

Psaki scoffs when asked about free tests—a hallmark of strategies elsewhere. She lauds strict FDA review, which many note is a problem. We lack plans for equitable vaccine delivery locally & globally. We need better masks & better mask policies. Biden admin seems clueless. https://t.co/BcJfcvOfx4 — Emily R Smith, ScD MPH (@DrEmilyRSmith) December 7, 2021

This exchange between Psaki and NPR’s Mara Liasson is so cringeworthy – Psaki saying the quiet part out loud. They don’t want to foot the bill for at-home rapid tests for every American. https://t.co/WxcRtuaZVR — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) December 7, 2021

I don’t understand @PressSec’s answer. By dismissing the idea of sending every American a rapid test due to cost, she seems to imply that the insurance reimbursement plan won’t come close to doing that. Not a good sign. As many feared. https://t.co/cLEbDursL4 — Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) December 7, 2021

Yes @PressSec — you should just send rapid #COVID19 tests to everyone American. And masks. https://t.co/k3IfoLmCqa — Josh Barocas, MD (@jabarocas) December 6, 2021

YES, @PressSec! We would like the government to DO ITS JOB. And don’t appreciate your snark about distributing a CRUCIAL PUBLIC HEALTH TOOL in the midst of global PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS. Thanks! https://t.co/DaIyH7pIZd — Dana Parish (@danaparish) December 6, 2021

