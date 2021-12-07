Psaki Bombs: Doctors, Health Experts Trash Press Secretary’s ‘Terrible, Flippant, Wrong’ Dismissal of Free At-Home Covid Tests for All

By Joe DePaolo
Dec 7th, 2021
 

#PsakiBombs have become a fixture of Jen Psaki’s daily White House press briefing. But on Monday, the press secretary — in the opinion of health experts — had a #PsakiBomb blow up in her face.

Epidemiologists and other public health experts called out the press secretary on Monday for comments on at-home Covid testing which they believe totally missed the mark. The comments came during an exchange with NPR’s Mara Liasson.

The NPR correspondent quizzed Psaki on why at-home covid testing is far less available in the United States than it is in other nations — on the heels of the recent announcement by the White House that at-home testing can now be reimbursed by private insurance.

“Last week obviously the president explained some ramp up in testing,” Liasson said. “But there are still a lot of countries like Germany, the UK, and South Korea that basically have massive testing, free of charge or for a nominal fee. Why can’t that be done in the United States?

After a boilerplate response from the press secretary, Liasson followed up.

“Why not just make them free and have them available everywhere?” Liasson asked.

Psaki’s reply was terse.

“Should we just send one to every American?” Psaki said.

The press secretary’s response was intended to be sarcastic. But as Liasson’s reply would indicate, that is precisely what many are calling for.

“Maybe,” Liasson said.

Psaki indicated that cost is the reason why President Joe Biden is not pursuing a more aggressive testing strategy on par with other nations.

“Then what happens when every American has one test?” Psaki said. “How much does that cost and then what happens after that?”

Of course, Psaki and the administration — in citing the cost of a massive testing program — are overlooking the costs of an ongoing pandemic. Doctors and other public health experts were quick to remind her of that after Monday’s briefing. Here’s a sampling of the condemnation of Jen Psaki from the medical community:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite.