Politico faced a blizzard of online mockery over a report detailing Vice President Kamala Harris and her preferences in audio accessories.

Monday night’s edition of Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter featured a dissection of the VP’s preference for wired headphones that took a decidedly skeptical tone with her avoidance of wireless accessories based on security concerns:

Former aides say that the vice president has long been careful about security and technology — with some describing it as prudent and others suggesting it’s a bit paranoid. It’s a recurring theme. An aide on her 2016 Senate bid said Harris often preferred texting to email for security reasons. And another former aide when she was attorney general in California said that when a person arrived for a meeting, staff were instructed not to allow them to wait in Harris’ office alone. Instead, the person was asked to wait outside. That caution and vigilance has not stood in the way of Harris’ meteoric rise to the vice presidency — the first woman and person of color to do so. But still, should someone who travels with the nuclear football be spending time untangling her headphone wires? The American people deserve answers!

The piece drew the ire of Twitter users, and not just KHive members who saw it as the continuation of a pattern of unrelentingly negative coverage of the VP and President Joe Biden by Politico. Many other verified users — even conservatives like Frank Luntz and Erick Erickson and the editor of Twitchy — jumped to Harris’ defense.

Common themes included the triviality of the reporting and the validity of the veep’s security concerns.

Politico be like: Kamala Harris Office in Turmoil Over VP’s Brazen Decision to Inhale Oxygen, Exhale Carbon Dioxide — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 7, 2021

There are three people credited in the byline of the latest absurd Politico story about @VP Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Qat01Ncchp — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 7, 2021

She probably feels that way because it’s true: “Bluetooth is incredibly convenient – but increasingly the root of a lot of security lapses.” 👉🏻 https://t.co/YzHbB2sNol https://t.co/qVB56gcqJ1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 6, 2021

Tomorrow in Politico Playbook: Kamala Harris stops at red lights. But shouldn’t the VP always be in a hurry? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2021

Stein left out an important part from his clickbait tweet: “She has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk. As a result, Harris insists on using wired headphones, three former campaign aides told West Wing Playbook.” https://t.co/H0a1xduPvk — Gene Farris (@gpfarris) December 7, 2021

She’s not actually wrong on this or on not wanting people in her office without someone present. https://t.co/ObP1zQWmYp — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 7, 2021

You CANNOT be serious.

— J. McEnroe https://t.co/bRmWgWmsJx — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 7, 2021

This is lazy, stupid and a non story. Guess what a lot of people don’t like Bluetooth earbuds, self included. They are easy to lose, connection isn’t always the best and their is a heightened sense of security w/ the oldie but goodie wires. Let VP live. Btw everyone from https://t.co/RxGZucSG47 — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) December 7, 2021

But

Her

Headphones https://t.co/TOCPME04Ce — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 7, 2021

Maybe they think you’re morons. https://t.co/pSlRvI3PGL — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) December 7, 2021

They even ran afoul of Richard Cheese:

Again, @AlexThomp what the actual fuck? “suggesting it’s a bit paranoid”?? Name ANY Attorney General who allows people to go sit in an office unsupervised???@JonLemire I know you just joined @Politico, are you cool with this kind of shit reporting happening in your workplace? — 🍸 Richard Cheese 🍸 #BlackLivesMatter (@RichardCheese) December 7, 2021



Members of the Biden administration joined in as well, including departing senior adviser to the VP Symone Sanders:

Not to be snarky, but we had more important things to do today. https://t.co/b0CMSL9ct0 — SDS (@SymoneSanders46) December 7, 2021

🚨🚨🚨BREAKINGGGG — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) December 6, 2021

Chris – didn’t you hear? This is what people all over the country really care about and want to know. — SDS (@SymoneSanders46) December 7, 2021

The only wires I’ll be thinking about tonight aren’t headphone wires, but the wires across the country that will connect all American to high-speed internet so they can work, learn, and enjoy. Wires that will be built because @POTUS & the @VP followed through on infrastructure. — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) December 7, 2021

There’s a tired/wired joke in here somewhere — Christian Tom (@ctom46) December 7, 2021

I’m no cybersecurity expert, but I do know that at least 3 times a week, the Bluetooth in my car answers my phone while I’m in the house. But I am not the vice president of the United States, so it’s just annoying.

Alex Thompson and Ruby Cramer — co-author of the report — and other Politico staffers responded to the outcry with a mixture of defensiveness and mild defensiveness:

I try to make the newsletter a mix of fun but revealing reporting on the ppl in power, personnel moves, and policy.

This top in that first category (I hope, at least).

I understand if you disagree but appreciate you reading regardless. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021

Some people say that December is a slow news month. I don’t know what they’re talking about. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 6, 2021

Not all of us have multiple co-authors! — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 6, 2021

Exactly! — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) December 6, 2021

Also, the security practices of the vp are newsworthy, thanks for stopping by all. — Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) December 7, 2021

this attitude toward your readers right after you publish a throwaway piece trolling them is certainly a look https://t.co/U0bhICWwSs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2021

The fact that VP Harris takes national security seriously by not using Bluetooth is good, actually. Maybe Politico should be spending more time cataloguing all the ways the Trumps flagrantly abused and ignored national security protocols and literally sold favors out of the WH. https://t.co/iqOHrqzEuA — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) December 7, 2021

Thompson even took a crack at some self-promotion over the story.

The White House doesn’t always like it but they read it.

Read/subscribe the full newsletter/West Wing Playbook for yourself https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 https://t.co/0xk7zqhsOb — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 7, 2021

