Psaki Condemns ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Images of Israeli Police Beating Mourners During Slain Journalist’s Funeral Procession

Associated Press White House reporter asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday for a response to images of “Israeli police beating mourners” at the funeral procession of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed in the West Bank this week while on assignment.

“We have all seen those images, they are obviously deeply disturbing,” Psaki responded, referring to a video of Israeli police hitting mourners with riot sticks within feet of the slain journalist’s coffin during a funeral procession in Jerusalem on Friday morning.

“This is a day when we should all be marking, including everyone there, the memory of a remarkable journalist who lost her life. We know that there is, with the disturbing footage from the funeral procession today in Jerusalem.”

“We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession,” Psaki added, noting that the U.S. government is in touch with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities regarding the shooting of the Al Jazeera journalist.

“We have urged respect for the funeral process, the mourners, and the family at this sensitive time,” Psaki added.

Al Jazeera accused the Israeli military of firing the shot that killed Abu Akleh, a charge Israel has disputed but vowed to investigate.

Prominent Democrats also weighed in on the footage of the funeral procession.

“This is awful to watch,” tweeted Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “I’m traveling in Connecticut today, but I have my team working to get answers about what happened here.”

“Agree,” Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) added. “This simply adds trauma on top of a tragedy. Need immediate accountability for these attacks on people mourning the death of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. And her killer must be brought to justice.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN 2

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com