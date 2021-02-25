Conservative radio host John Fredericks live from the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) media row in Orlando, FL, attacked the conference over CPAC taking corporate money and not being right-wing enough.

Speaking on Steven Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast Thursday morning, the radio host didn’t hold back.

“The populists have taken CPAC over at the grassroots level, and so, this is a beautiful thing, Matt [Gaetz], we are using their CPAC corporate money to spread our message. I mean, you just can’t get better than this. We are taking their money, their chamber of commerce money, all these sponsors, to spread our message,” Fredericks stated. “I mean, you can’t have a better trifecta of events.”

“Not only are we here, have we taken CPAC over, but we are doing it with their money! It’s a beautiful thing, Steve!” he added.

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) – who is speaking at CPAC later this week – then asked Fredericks if he was worried about his CPAC booth being taken away from him after ripping into the conference.

Fredricks further claimed that CPAC donors targeted him and Bannon after the Georgia Senate runoffs.

“They called us out in Georgia by name!” Fredricks said. “They said that Steve Bannon, I, and the populists are the ones that cost the two senators the election. You know why they were so mad: we committed the sin of going to Georgia and actually talking to Georgia voters.”

In the following segment, Fredericks proceeded to bash CPAC and chairman Matt Schlapp.

“So what you have at CPAC is this is the populist convention, so they got their signs, and they got their banners, and they’re are funding Matt Schlapp’s organization, good for them. I want to take their money and then take it and boomerang it on them to get our message out.”

“All they [CPAC] have is money and donors and corporate sponsors,” Fredericks added.

Watch above, via The War Room Pandemic podcast.

