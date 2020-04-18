comScore

Rep. Steve King Leads Right-Wing Outrage Over Land O’ Lakes Butter Removing Native American Character From Box

By Tommy ChristopherApr 18th, 2020, 10:25 am

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Iowa Congressman Steve King was among the social media users who were displeased to learn that Land O’ Lakes is removing the picture of a Native American woman from its butter packages.

The change in packaging was announced via a press release in February, but the story gained traction only this week when a local Minnesota reporter wrote it up, and the story got picked up nationally. That article, by Max Nesterak, included copious background, and quotes from Native American voices like the son of Patrick DesJarlait, the artist who designed the old package.

Fox News published their article on the subject with the headline “Land O’ Lakes drops ‘racist’ Native American image from packaging after nearly 100 years.”

King — last seen going over charts defending his remarks about white supremacy — was one of the conservatives outraged by this obvious sop to the forces of sensitivity to racism, also known as “political correctness.”

Local Fox Orlando reporter Danielle Knox drew ire just for asking her Twitter followers what they thought about the change.

Some users had already chosen other brands of butter. Yes, there are other brands of butter.

Sportswriter Pete Vecsey managed to be both racist and misogynist with his take, bashing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in rancid terms:

But they were more than balanced out by people who were happy about the change, and dismissive of the outrage.

But perhaps the best response came from a Twitter user named Benjamin, who zinged King with buttery smoothness:

Dr. Adrienne Keene, who is a professor at Brown University, author of the Native Appropriations blog and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, broke the bad news to the irked that the time to vent about this has come and gone.

But King and his fellows need not have been so outraged. As Keene explained to Colorlines, Land O’ Lakes seemed to go out of its way to avoid making a statement.

Even though the company has been around since 1921 and has used the image of a Native American for nearly a decade, the press release doesn’t mention the old packaging or explains exactly what this “divide” was. Brown University professor Adrienne Keene—who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and author of the Native Appropriations blog—is happy that younger generations will not see the “mascot” every time they buy groceries, she feels Land O’Lakes could’ve been more introspective.

“It could have been a very strong and positive message to have publicly said, ‘We realized after a hundred years that our image was harmful and so we decided to remove it,’” Keene told Minnesota Reformer. “In our current cultural moment, that’s something people would really respond to.”

Although they’ve got a prominent voice in Steve King, the number of people outraged appears to be relatively strong, their voice margarine-al at best.

