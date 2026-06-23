President Donald Trump invoked the “late, great” Pee-Wee Herman to slam a Democratic senator’s looks in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

Trump targeted both Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico over their physical appearances in a Truth Social rant relying on Pee-Wee Herman and MAD Magazine.

“Isn’t it strange, the Dumocrats are running a man in Texas who looks virtually identical to Alfred E. Neuman, of MAD Magazine fame,” Trump wrote, referring to Talarico.

Included in the post is an image of Talarico (doctored so he’s missing a tooth) next to an image of Alfred E. Neuman, a mascot used for cover art by MAD Magazine. The Neuman artwork was first used in 1954 and appeared on numerous covers for the humor magazine over the years.

Trump also referenced the “late, great” Pee-Wee Herman, but this is another fictional character. Played by late actor Paul Reubens, Pee-Wee Herman appeared in a television show (Pee-Wee’s Playhouse), multiple feature films (Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday), and more.

“In Georgia, they’re running someone who looks like a twin to the Late, Great, Pee-wee Herman. With these two horrible Political Candidates, I don’t know if there’s a genetic tree, but it certainly is close! What do you think?” Trump wrote, also including a picture of Ossoff next to Herman.

Trump then talked up his endorsed candidates, Ken Paxton, who is facing Talarico in Texas, and Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who will be challenging Ossoff’s Senate seat, though he did not include images of their physical appearances.

“In any event, Mike Collins, of Georgia, should easily beat Pee-wee, and Ken Paxton, of Texas, should easily beat Alfred E. Vote Republican and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote.

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