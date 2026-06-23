AOC Dunks on Trump Over Reflecting Pool Debacle: ‘They Turned It Into an Actual Swamp’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) mocked President Donald Trump and his efforts to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is now very green thanks to algae blooms.

The president recently oversaw a major renovation of the Reflecting Pool, which has been plagued by algae, giving it a distinct green hue instead of the intended “American flag blue” color Trump wanted. Last week, visitors began noticing paint peeling away from the bottom. Some tourists have reportedly been ripping off pieces of the paint to take as souvenirs.

On Tuesday, Pablo Manríquez of MeidasTouch caught up with Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol, where he asked about the debacle.

“I mean, when you defund science research, when you don’t really understand the first thing about science, yeah, they talked a bunch of smack,” she replied. “They said they had to repaint the pool, and now they’ve turned the place into a swamp. They turned it into an actual swamp.”

AOC on the Reflecting Pool: They talked a bunch of smack. They said they had to repaint the pool, and now they’ve turned it into an actual swamp. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 4:06 PM

During his 2016 and 2024 presidential runs, Trump promised to “drain the swamp” that is Washington, D.C.

The Reflecting Pool was renovated by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia-based company that was awarded a $13.1 million no-bid contract.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the pool’s new water purification system was installed via another no-bid contract by Greenwater Services, which is owned by J.J. Cafaro Trust, headed by John J. Cafaro. In 2001, Cafaro pleaded guilty to bribing a congressman, whom he later testified against.

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