John Fetterman Claims Having ‘Contempt for Israel’ Means ‘You’re Anti-American’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) claimed on Tuesday night that to be contemptuous of Israel is to be “anti-American.”

Fetterman has emerged as Israel’s staunchest Democratic supporter in Congress, despite increasing criticism from pundits and politicians of the Israeli government and its prosecutions of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. The senator appeared on Tuesday’s Hannity on Fox News, where he has become a regular guest and is invited to bash fellow Democrats.

Sean Hannity said Democratic socialists within the party, such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, hate Israel and asked, “Why the deep hatred for Israel? Why?”

Fetterman responded that to be opposed to Israel is to be against the United States, a separate geopolitical entity.

“Because you have such contempt for Israel, I mean, of course, you’re also anti-American, and you’re anti-Western civilian– civilization,” the senator said. “And you’re anti-capitalism and the American way of life. Now, I mean, they’re all socialists, of course. Now there’s communists and now Marxists and now they’re proud of this.”

Fetterman, who was backed by the progressive wing of the party during his 2022 Senate run, has run afoul of a wide cross-section of Democratic voters since taking office. In March, CNN’s Harry Enten noted that Fetterman’s approval rating among Democrats in Pennsylvania had swung 108 points, going from an approval rating of 68 points above water to being underwater by 40 points.

Last month, New York magazine reported that during a meeting with staff last summer, Fetterman floated himself as the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2028.

“Almost all of us had our jaws on the floor, like, ‘Are you out of your f*cking mind? You don’t do your job, you can’t raise any money, and your entire party hates you,’” a person who was in the room told the publication.

Watch above via Fox News.

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