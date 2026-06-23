Trump Roasts ‘Unattractive’ George Conway for ‘Getting Absolutely CRUSHED’ in Primary 

President Donald Trump reveled in George Conway’s election loss on Tuesday, noting that the attorney had gotten “CRUSHED.”

Conway, the longtime Trump critic, ran as a Democrat in New York’s 12th congressional district after Rep. Jerry Nadler announced his retirement. State Rep. Micah Lasher won Tuesday’s primary, defeating state Rep. Alex Bores by about four points. In third was Kennedy family scion and weird social media poster Jack Kennedy Schlossberg. In fourth was public health researcher Nina Schwalbe. Conway finished fifth. At the time of this writing, he was at 6.1%, having about 6,200 votes out of 102,000 cast.

After the primary was called, the president took to Truth Social to comment on Conway, who is the ex-husband of former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. Trump referred to Kellyanne as George’s “husband”:

Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight. He’ll end up at about 5% of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists. No wonder his “husband” dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George! President DJT

This month, the White House issued a statement slamming one of Conway’s campaign ads in which the candidate pledged to somehow put Trump in prison.

“I know you like putting your name on everything, from your plane to the Kennedy Center,” Conway said in the spot. “But the only thing your name is going to be left on when I’m done with you is the orange jumpsuit you’re going to have to wear in prison.”

“Lightweight George Conway is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person,” the White House responded in a statement. “His severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement syndrome has melted his brain and made him crazy in the head.”

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