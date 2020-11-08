comScore

Report: Trump Plans to Hold Rally Brandishing Obituaries of People He Claims Voted

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 8th, 2020, 8:11 pm

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

According to an Axios report late Sunday evening, President Donald Trump is slated to “brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead,” and continue to hold political rallies following his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Obits for those who cast ballots are part of the ‘specific pieces of evidence’ aimed at bolstering the Trump team’s so-far unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud and corruption that they say led to Joe Biden’s victory,” Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene stated in the report.

Politico’s Chief Washington Correspondent Ryan Lizza also shared on Twitter that a Trump adviser he spoke to, is pushing back against the president regarding his plan to hold rallies.

