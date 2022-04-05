Reporter Asks Psaki if White House Will ‘Recalibrate’ Tweet Habits Now That Biden Critic Elon Musk Owns Big Chunk of Twitter

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Elon Musk’s ownership stake in Twitter will affect the way President Joe Biden and the White House use the platform, given Musk’s previous criticism.

On Monday, news broke that the controversial Tesla CEO has purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform, making Musk the largest shareholder in a company whose founder he has compared to Joseph Stalin.

At Monday’s White House briefing on Monday, Reuters White House Correspondent Nandita Bose asked Psaki if the acquisition would change the White House’s tweeting practices, citing Musk’s previous criticism of the president. Psaki assured her it would not:

BOSE: And I have a quick question on Elon Musk and him picking up a 9 percent stake in Twitter, which makes him the largest shareholder in the company. Obviously, the White House uses Twitter quite extensively, and Musk has been very critical of President Biden. I’m wondering if there is perhaps any recalibration of the use of the platform or to what extent, you know, the White House is using Twitter, going forward. PSAKI: That’s a decision of a private sector leader. I don’t have any specific comment on it. But I expect we will continue to use Twitter, as you all will as well, I would expect.

Musk has criticized President Biden in the past over what he considered to be a series of snubs of Musk’s ventures. The president didn’t praise astronauts in Musk’s space program, and failed to invite his company to a White House event on electric vehicles.

“Didn’t mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Doesn’t it sound maybe a little biased or something? It’s not the friendliest of administrations. Seems to be controlled by unions,” Musk said.

Musk will also be joining Twitter’s board of directors.

