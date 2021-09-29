Elon Musk Accuses Biden of Being ‘Biased’ Against Tesla After White House Snub: He’s ‘Controlled by Unions’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused President Joe Biden of being “biased” against his company because it wasn’t invited to a recent White House event on the production of electric vehicles.

Musk was in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday to take part in Code Conference, where he spoke at length about China, Tesla’s projects, and his spacefaring rivalry with Jeff Bezos. At one point, Musk was asked about a recent tweet of his where he swiped at Biden by invoking the insult Donald Trump and his allies have used against the current president.

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

At the time, Musk was taking issue with how the White House declined to say anything about SpaceX sending civilians into space with their recent rocket launch. When he was asked to explain his tweet, Musk referred to Biden’s EV summit where the White House hosted General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, and United Auto Workers, but not Tesla.

“Didn’t mention Tesla once,” Musk said, “and [he] praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Doesn’t it sound maybe a little biased or something? It’s not the friendliest of administrations. Seems to be controlled by unions.”

Multiple outlets note that Musk has spoken against worker unionization in the past, and he ran afoul of labor laws back in 2019 with some of his anti-union comments. Musk continued by outlining his thoughts that a moderate president is the best thing for America.

Watch above (start at 43:50), via Tesla Intelligence UK.

