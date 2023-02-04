Reporter Posts Private Email From Candace Owens Threatening Him With Sexual Innuendo Over Negative Story

A prominent reporter said Candace Owens threatened him with sexual innuendo over a 2016 story that cast her as a conspiracy theorist.

Writer and author Jesse Singal said on Twitter that after he penned a New York magazine piece about Owens in 2016, she reached out to Singal and his editor at the time, then-New York editor Adam Moss, to claim she did not “feel safe” and threaten him with baseless allegations of sexual misconduct.

1/ After I wrote a 2016 story about Candace Owens that made her look like the conspiracy theorist (she is), she wrote me and my boss an email saying I was making her uncomfortable (by referencing her public posts) and insinuating multiple women had called the cops on me. pic.twitter.com/ibugluRRm4 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 3, 2023

In the email, Owens wrote Singal was “making me very uncomfortable, and I do not feel safe anymore.” She claimed other women had accused Singal of being a “predator” and suggested she had damaging information about his treatment of women.

At the time, Owens wasn’t the right-wing culture warrior she is today, a fresh persona that has brought her enormous success at the Daily Wire. As BuzzFeed reported in 2018, “Owens, suddenly a new face of the American right, was less than two years ago the CEO of an online publication that frequently mocked then-candidate Trump, including conducting a mock “investigation” into his penis size. (The story determined that it was likely very small.)”

During the Trump years she adapted her politics, earning frequent appearances on InfoWars and Fox News and eventually a hosting gig at Ben Shapiro’s growing conservative media empire.

Owens’s apparent tendency to try and punish critics through baseless innuendo did not stop in 2016. Amid the Daily Wire’s feud with right-wing YouTuber Stephen Crowder, Owens made vague allegations about Crowder that she declined to elaborate on.

Singal argued on Twitter, with regard to his case and the Crowder feud, that the threats are part of a pattern that continues to this day.

“I don’t know if she was simply lying or was so addled that she *thought* it was true in the moment — that is always the tricky thing with her — but what she’s doing to Crowder (who did, on the merits, clown himself) here is absolutely a pattern,” he wrote.

2/ I don’t know if she was simply lying or was so addled that she *thought* it was true in the moment — that is always the tricky thing with her — but what she’s doing to Crowder (who did, on the merits, clown himself) here is absolutely a pattern.https://t.co/LDZrSlJgbo — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 3, 2023

Candice Owens and the Daily Wire did not respond to requests for comment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com