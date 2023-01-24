‘Pray For Him’: Candace Owens Takes Steven Crowder Beef to Slimy New Depth, Warning She Has ‘Information’ on Him

Daily Wire host Candace Owens tore into far-right shock jock Steven Crowder this week in two separate monologues alluding to him having “a lot going on” in his personal life that is driving his attacks on the Daily Wire in recent days.

Crowder is very publicly feuding with Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing – who was offering Crowder an astounding $50 million to join the conservative media empire for four years – as well as founder Ben Shapiro.

Crowder escalated the feud last week by playing a secret recording of a phone conversation he had with Boreing regarding the contract negotiations.

Crowder publicly declined the Daily Wire’s generous offer over terms in the contract, which he shared publicly, that would have reduced his income if he were to be kicked off major platforms. YouTube demonetized Crowder multiple times in past years for everything from launching homophobic and racist attacks to pushing baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Over the weekend. I was given a lot more information regarding Steven Crowder, a lot more background information regarding what could have possibly led to this moment,” Owens said Monday, adding:

And not to my surprise at all. Obviously, this really doesn’t have anything to do with The Daily Wire, and his actions are a symptom of something much larger. And I want to choose my words very carefully here because I’m not angry anymore. Steven has a lot going on, I guess is the best way to say it. He has a lot going on, and that should be clear because people don’t do stuff like this. If there’s not a lot going on in their lives, you don’t sell out your friend, you don’t record conversations. These things are actions of individuals that are perhaps acting out of desperation. You have to dig deeper. You have to look deeper to fully understand the picture of why somebody might do that. And it’s certainly not because somebody is upset with a $50 million contract and because I now am more aware of certain information rather than being angry, I would like to implore my audience and everybody that isn’t paying attention in this situation not to condemn him, but to pray for him.

“Sometimes people need a prayer. Sometimes people need a scripture. Steven purports to be a Christian, and I believe that he needs to lean into his faith,” Owens said, alluding to some deeper, embarrassing demons Crowder is facing.

“And I am certain that in the near future, more information will come out. I do not think it is my place to say more than that. Well, probably what I should say is I am unsure at this moment if if it is my place to say more than that. You know, maybe if I feel in further defense some things should be said, or maybe if I feel that the public has a right to understand certain circumstances. But at this moment, I think I would just like to carefully back out,” Owens concluded, although she had clearly already slimed Crowder.

On Tuesday, Owens went on the attack again and denounced Crowder as a “socialist.”

Candace Owens calls Steven Crowder a "socialist" https://t.co/14ZIq0n3kA pic.twitter.com/c5KZ7MYHTg — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 24, 2023

“And I think that I would hope that you would come to terms with the fact that you owe everybody an apology. That this was never necessary and that you can start whatever company you want,” she said, concluding:

You don’t get to step in like a socialist — and it is socialist-like. These are the demands that you hear when people are trying to establish a union. When the Amazon workers have walked out because they have decided that they are worth more, that they should have three-hour lunch breaks.

Watch the full clips above

