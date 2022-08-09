Reporter Repeatedly Badgers Biden Press Secretary at Briefing: ‘Africans Deserve Questions as Well, Karine!’

A reporter scolded White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, accusing her of not calling on African reporters during briefings.

“One question for Africa, Karine,” Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras called out during Tuesday afternoon’s White House press briefing. “Karine, one question for Africa.”

“I’m gonna come back guys,” Jean-Pierre, apparently referring to Veras and Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba.

“Thank you,” said Veras, sounding relieved.

“Why do we always have to beg for questions,” Veras followed up. “Africans deserve questions as well, Karine! Come on!”

After Jean-Pierre moved on to another reporter, Veras asked Jean-Pierre, “Can I have a question, Karine? One question. One question for Africa.”

“Guys,” said Jean-Pierre, who called on another reporter. “Give me a second.”

“We have been asking for questions, Karine, every time. And even when you give questions to Simon it’s because he forced,” said Veras. “We don’t need to force for questions. We also deserve to have a question. Do you have something against African reporters?”

Jean-Pierre called on the other reporter, who proceeded to ask his question.

“We just have questions too, Karine,” interrupted Veras. “You have to be fair.”

“Can you start again because someone was yelling over you,” asked Jean-Pierre.

The reporter asked his question, which was about Afghanistan.

“Can I have a question, please?” asked Veras as Jean-Pierre finished her answer. “Can I have a question, Karine?”

After a question by White House reporter Andrew Feinberg, Veras asked again if she could ask a question, but Jean-Pierre instead called on another reporter.

After answering a question about the Inflation Reduction Act, Jean-Pierre called on Ateba, who proceeded to ask about the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump; Biden’s commitment to the rule of law as it pertains to Trump and President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and the new U.S. strategy for sub-Saharan Africa.

Ateba has a history of shouting over others during the White House press briefing. He most recently did so last week as he was rebuked by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby for shouting over his fellow reporters.

In May, the White House Correspondents Association, which is the liaison between the White House press corps and the White House, threatened to expel Ateba following his interruptions during former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki‘s last press briefing.

