Republicans FINALLY Delete Infamous Tweet Hailing Kanye West After Getting Slammed For His Nazi Meltdown

After nearly two months of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic full scale meltdown, the Twitter account for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans finally decided to get rid of their infamous “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet.

In the last few weeks, the House Judiciary tweet has been condemned and ridiculed far and wide between Elon Musk’s chaotic attempts to remake Twitter, plus West’s numerous, shocking anti-Jewish public meltdowns. West’s anti-Semitism reached its zenith on Thursday when he joined Alex Jones with White nationalist Nick Fuentes and went on an insane screed where he praised Adolf Hitler, defended the Nazis and provided an avalanche of shockingly bigoted remarks.

The interview trended on Twitter, where social media users shared their disgust with the House Judiciary GOP for holding up West throughout his scandals. The Infowars interview is still ongoing as of this writing, but the tweet has finally been deleted. Mediaite archived it in a screenshot.

