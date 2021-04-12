Reuters Names Alessandra Galloni as Editor-in-Chief, First Woman To Hold News Agency’s Top Spot

Reuters News announced Monday that Alessandra Galloni will take over as editor-in-chief of the worldwide news service, the first time a woman will hold the job in the company’s 170-year history.

The news comes as Stephen J. Adler, who has led the Reuters newsroom for a decade, will retire this month.

Galloni, who was born in Rome and speaks four languages, has most recently served as the global managing editor of Reuters, overseeing journalists in 200 locations worldwide, according to the Reuters report that detailed the announcement. Previously, she was at the Wall Street Journal for about 13 years, covering economics and business.

On Twitter, Adler expressed enthusiastic support for Galloni.

“Thrilled to be passing the baton to a brilliant editor and a great colleague!” Adler wrote.

“Galloni, based in London, is known internally as a charismatic presence with a keen interest in business news,” the Reuters report said. “She has told colleagues that her priorities would include boosting the Reuters digital and events businesses.”

The search for a new editor-in-chief reportedly included internal and external candidates. The news about Galloni comes as other major news organizations, including The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, are also searching for new top editors.

