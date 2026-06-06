Trump Gives Stunning Response When Confronted Over $8000 Knicks Tix: ‘They Can Watch it on Television’

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President Donald Trump gave a stunning response when he was confronted over the high price for tickets to the NBA finals in New York, waving the issue away and advising fans to just watch it on TV.

Trump has said he plans to travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA finals, the first time the Knicks have gone to the big dance in 27 years. But most Americans are priced out of attending any of the games in person.

The president emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One en route to an event in Wisconsin to take questions for about 20 minutes on Friday afternoon.

One reporter confronted him over the high ticket prices, noting “Everyday Americans can’t afford this”:

REPORTER: Yes sir, I’m going to change the subject if you don’t mind. Did you get a chance to watch game one of the NBA Finals? What do you think? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did. Well, I’ll be going to game three. I guess it’s game three on Monday. I thought it was amazing. I think that I think the Knicks have an amazing team. The way they played started off slow and it just got stronger and stronger. Wemby looks like he’s going to be a great player, but they really played well. REPORTER: Quick follow-up, did you see Wimby crossing his arms during the U.S. National Anthem? Did you have any thoughts on that? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did not see that. Is that what he did? He did, yes. What did he mean by that? Nobody asked him. Well, I guess you have to ask him. But Brunson’s fantastic, Towns is fantastic. They just have a great team. REPORTER: What do you think that the game you’re going to, the cheapest price for the game 3 you’re going to is $8,000? Everyday Americans can’t afford this– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well– I know, but they can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes. You know, you have some, and now the game wasn’t a big. If the team wasn’t big success, you could go very easily. So, you know, you can do that, too. But that’s where life is. You know? They’ve had great success. And don’t forget, they’ve suffered, also, losses, and they’ve suffer during the bad time. Now they have a good time. They have a team that’s… Amazing. I don’t think they’ve lost the playoff game, very unusual. Has that ever happened before? Has anyone ever had this kind of a run in a playoff game? I don’t think so.

The Knicks have lost two playoff games this season.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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