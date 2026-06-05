Susie Wiles Responds To Report She’s Quitting Trump Administration

On Friday, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles responded to a Daily Mail report that claimed she plans to “quit” President Donald Trump’s administration, writing on X that the story is “fiction.”

The exclusive, published on Friday, cited five “insiders” who told the outlet that Wiles, who has worked for Trump since 2015, is “drained” by the current state of his cabinet and took it as an “insult” when he named Federal Housing Finance Agency head Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Wiles wrote Friday on X:

After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail. To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people. Some in the media have spent a decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and people who work for him. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. See you Monday.

In March, Trump posted on Truth Social that Wiles was battling breast cancer, writing:

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania [Trump] and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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