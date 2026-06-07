President Donald Trump’s Meet the Press interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker went completely off-the-rails — with the commander-in-chief ultimately storming off.

The interview was conducted under challenging circumstances — taped Friday in Wisconsin during a heavy rainstorm. The conversation was taped in a barn with a metal roof, and the constant downpour made it difficult for both Trump and Welker to hear each other, resulting in multiple delays.

But when the interview got going, it featured numerous fiery clashes — with the president hurling numerous insults at Welker and NBC before storming off. Here are the five most stunning moments:

1. Trump grilled on his repeated “no new wars” pledges.

Welker confronted the president about his oft-repeated campaign promise that he would not start any new wars.

“One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015,” Welker said. “Did you break that promise to the American people?”

“No,” Trump said. “I had to stop a country, very powerful, very dangerous country, from having a nuclear weapon because they’d use it. They’d blow up the world. They’d blow up the Middle East. They’d blow up Israel. They’d come here. They’d blow up Europe. They’re nuts, okay? They’re crazy people. I deal with them. And very high-strung people. Little crazy. And – I get along with them. I like them. But you don’t want to let them have a nuclear weapon. And I’m doing the world a service, but I’m doing our country a service. You know, it’s America first. I’m doing our country a service.”

Welker pressed Trump — who then sniped at the Meet the Press moderator.

“Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president,” Welker said. “What changed, because you insisted ‘no new wars?’”

“Well, first of all, I didn’t guarantee no war,” Trump replied. “Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military. I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment. We had nothing. I built a tremendous military. Biden gave a lot of it away, but it’s still a relatively small portion compared to what I built.”

“But you said it over and over again, Mr. President,” Welker replied.

“Wait a minute,” Trump snapped back. “Why would I build a military — Now, I didn’t want to use this, but I’m doing you and everybody else a big favor.

He added, “Kristen. I know you, you’re a big liberal, a big progressive.”

“I’m just a journalist,” she replied.

2. Trump says he doesn’t “want to go into names” of who’s leading Iran.

The president was extremely reluctant to identify who is currently in charge in Iran, and who the U.S. is dealing with in peace talks.