5 Most Stunning Moments from Trump’s Meet the Press Meltdown
President Donald Trump’s Meet the Press interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker went completely off-the-rails — with the commander-in-chief ultimately storming off.
The interview was conducted under challenging circumstances — taped Friday in Wisconsin during a heavy rainstorm. The conversation was taped in a barn with a metal roof, and the constant downpour made it difficult for both Trump and Welker to hear each other, resulting in multiple delays.
But when the interview got going, it featured numerous fiery clashes — with the president hurling numerous insults at Welker and NBC before storming off. Here are the five most stunning moments:
1. Trump grilled on his repeated “no new wars” pledges.
Welker confronted the president about his oft-repeated campaign promise that he would not start any new wars.
“One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015,” Welker said. “Did you break that promise to the American people?”
“No,” Trump said. “I had to stop a country, very powerful, very dangerous country, from having a nuclear weapon because they’d use it. They’d blow up the world. They’d blow up the Middle East. They’d blow up Israel. They’d come here. They’d blow up Europe. They’re nuts, okay? They’re crazy people. I deal with them. And very high-strung people. Little crazy. And – I get along with them. I like them. But you don’t want to let them have a nuclear weapon. And I’m doing the world a service, but I’m doing our country a service. You know, it’s America first. I’m doing our country a service.”
Welker pressed Trump — who then sniped at the Meet the Press moderator.
“Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president,” Welker said. “What changed, because you insisted ‘no new wars?’”
“Well, first of all, I didn’t guarantee no war,” Trump replied. “Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military. I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment. We had nothing. I built a tremendous military. Biden gave a lot of it away, but it’s still a relatively small portion compared to what I built.”
“But you said it over and over again, Mr. President,” Welker replied.
“Wait a minute,” Trump snapped back. “Why would I build a military — Now, I didn’t want to use this, but I’m doing you and everybody else a big favor.
He added, “Kristen. I know you, you’re a big liberal, a big progressive.”
“I’m just a journalist,” she replied.
2. Trump says he doesn’t “want to go into names” of who’s leading Iran.
The president was extremely reluctant to identify who is currently in charge in Iran, and who the U.S. is dealing with in peace talks.
3. “I love the farmers, and the farmers love me.”
When Welker pressed Trump about current economic conditions many farmers are struggling with, the president resorted to hyperbole in defending himself and his record.
On what he would say to farmers who are struggling: “I love the farmers, and the farmers love me. The farmers trust me”
“Well, 70% of farmers say they can’t afford fertilizer,” Welker said. “What is your message to farmers, many who support you, but who say they’re struggling?
“All of them support me,” Trump replied. He added, “There’s nobody been better to farmers. You know what I gave farmers last term? $28 billion because China took advantage and other people. And you know who paid for it? China, last term. You know, I had a great first term. I had the greatest economy ever. And you know what? This one’s blowing it away.”
Welker reiterated her query.
“What’s your message to farmers though, Mr. President, who say they are struggling?” Welker said. “They’re struggling to make ends meet.”
Trump fumed at Welker.
“Am I allowed to talk?” Trump said. “You keep asking questions, and you don’t listen to the answers. I love the farmers, and the farmers love me. The farmers trust me. In the first term, I had something very similar. China and others were – and Canada, which was brutal, they were taking advantage of our farmers. They don’t take advantage of them anymore. I gave them $28 billion, split up. They never had a pay day like that. And the farmers love me. And they came back, and they voted for me in record numbers. You know that. Nobody’s ever even come close.”
4. Trump storms off.
And then came the abrupt end to the contentious showdown. The topic that prompted it was election fraud. Welker’s fact-checks of Trump’s baseless claims led to the president’s walkout.
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: You play right into their hands with this stuff. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press.
KRISTEN WELKER: But Mr. President –
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: You know why I got that?
KRISTEN WELKER: – you’ve never presented –
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: Because you have no credibility.
KRISTEN WELKER: -evidence. But you’ve never presented evidence it was rigged. Let’s keep talking about, I want to talk about Todd Blanche.
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: You have more evidence, there’s more evidence than ever presented.
KRISTEN WELKER: Let’s talk about–
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: Your elections in this country –
KRISTEN WELKER: – you went to court.
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: We’re like a third world country.
KRISTEN WELKER: But sir –
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked.
KRISTEN WELKER: But Mr. President–
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: And so is ABC and CBS and CNN.
KRISTEN WELKER: But Mr. President–
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.
KRISTEN WELKER: Mr. President, let’s – please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin.
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: I’ve sat in the rain with you–
KRISTEN WELKER: I traveled all – I know. I traveled all the way–
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: I sat in the rain with you for an hour.
KRISTEN WELKER: –to Wisconsin.
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what?
KRISTEN WELKER: Mr. President–
PRES. DONALD TRUMP: A country can never be great with a dishonest press.
KRISTEN WELKER: – we traveled all – listen. We traveled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview.
5. Trump agrees to a future interview.
But perhaps the biggest curveball of all came at the very end — when Welker revealed that Trump, despite walking off, had actually agreed to a do-over.
“I spoke with President Trump on Saturday and we both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain,” Welker reported at the end of the conversation. “He agreed to sit down with me for another Meet the Press interview.”
Watch above, via NBC.
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