Trump Reacts to Iran Firing Missiles Into Israel in Phoner With Fox’s Yingst: ‘You’ve Shot Your Missiles, That’s Enough’

President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Fox News reporter Trey Yingst Sunday, shortly after Iran began firing waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel.

“I just got off the phone with President Trump to get his reaction to the ongoing missile attack,” Yingst said. “As I was speaking with the president, out the window I could see some incoming missiles headed toward the northern part of this country. The IDF says they were down the majority of incoming fire, but the president telling Fox News it is certainly not going to help negotiations. I asked him if he had a message for the Iranian regime. He said, ‘What I would suggest to Iran, you’ve shot your missiles. That’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.'”

Yingst continued:

And President Trump indicated in our conversation that negotiations with Iran were progressing toward a possible deal as early as Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. He told me, “And now, this takes place.” The president will likely be briefed in the hours ahead bout what is happening right now, this exchange of fire at that again started earlier today with the Israelis striking the Lebanese capital of Beirut in response to Hezbollah attacks against their country. So, there’s been this back-and-forth taking place. But I asked President Trump if there was coordination with the Israelis regarding the strikes in…southern Beirut today. He told me there’s not coordination with Israel and added he was not happy about it.

Yingst also posted to social media about his conversation with Trump.

As I was speaking with President Trump, I could see incoming Iranian missiles out the window soaring toward northern Israel. "It's certainly not going to help negotiations," President Trump told Fox News. "What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough,… pic.twitter.com/QhIen8y08a — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 7, 2026

Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted to X that Trump also spoke with him by phone.

“President Trump tells me: I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back,” Ravid posted.

Ravid’s posts continued, “More quotes from my phone call with President Trump: ‘The Iranian missile fire didn’t hit anyone. I hope Israel doesn’t respond. If Bibi attacks them back, it’ll just drag on like it has for the past 47 years, or the past 3,000 years.'”

“Trump added: ‘We’re very close to a final deal with Iran. It’ll be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what’s happening now.'”

“Trump emphasized: “I’m about to call Bibi right now and tell him not to respond. Both of them have already done their part. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.”

🚨🚨More quotes from my phone call with president Trump: “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years"

🚨🚨Trump added: "We are very close… https://t.co/zesy2EF0Qi — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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