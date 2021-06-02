Robinhood on Wednesday denied placing a halt on stock trading for AMC Entertainment, telling users to instead blame the New York Stock Exchange.

“Speculation that Robinhood has halted trading in AMC is not accurate,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Earlier today, the NYSE implemented a volatility trading pause of $AMC.”

The company shared a link to a page explaining that halts can be imposed by stock exchanges, sometimes in cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trading for the theater company’s stock was halted numerous times on Wednesday as it doubled to $72 from $31 on Tuesday — and $17 just a week earlier, a difference of more than 400 percent. It’s up 2,800 percent for the year to date.

The message on Twitter came just four minutes after Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy expressed preemptive skepticism about the company’s explanation, writing, “If you still use Robinhood that’s your fault. How many times are you gonna fall for the old banana in the tailpipe? Having said that, this is still outrageous.”

Robinhood drew ire from its users in January after it placed a halt on the trading of GameStop shares, which surged as a result of Reddit users who sought to punish the short-sellers betting against it. CEO Vlad Tenev said that halt was necessary for his company to comply with regulations requiring it to raise more cash to cover volatile market conditions.

Tenev’s explanation nonetheless failed to stem user uproar quickly enough to stave off a congressional hearing on the issue, where he was grilled by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in February.

The price of shares in GameStop and AMC have increased this year as a result of Reddit’s “WallStreetBets” forum, where users have been motivated by a mix of nostalgia for the two companies and disdain for investment firms seeking to profit on their decline. They’ve sought to drive up the price of their stocks with massive buying efforts.

AMC’s stock price was aided by Tuesday’s news that Mudrick Capital purchased an estimate $230 million in shares. The meteoric price increase continued even after Mudrick disclosed later in the day that it had liquidated the full amount of its stake.

